FDA on board with design of pivotal study for Eiger's pegylated interferon-alfa; shares up 5%

Thinly traded micro cap Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR +5% ) in up on average volume of 62K shares on the heels of its announcement that the FDA agrees with its design for a pivotal Phase 3 study, D-LIVR, that will support accelerated approval for two lonafarnib-based, ritonavir-boosted regimens to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

The study will include an all-oral arm of lonafarnib (AbbVie's Norvir) boosted with ritonavir and a combination arm of lonafarnib with ritonavir combined with Eiger's pegylated interferon-alfa, both compared to placebo. Another arm with pegylated interferon-alfa alone will be used to demonstrate contribution of effect only.

The co-primary endpoints will be at least a 2 log(10) decline (100-fold reduction) in HDV RNA and normalization of a biomarker for liver disease called alanine aminotransferase (ALT) at week 48.

