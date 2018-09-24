Shell's LNG Canada project not affected by Trans Mountain fiasco, exec says

Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A, RDS.B) final investment decision on its proposed LNG Canada that would export as much as 26M tons/year of liquefied natural gas to Asia - making it potentially Canada’s largest-ever infrastructure project - will not be affected by the Trans Mountain pipeline debacle, says Andy Calitz, the top executive for the project.

“The overall conditions for LNG Canada to go ahead in 2018 are quite good,” Calitz tells Financial Post. “That is, and feels, so very different to 2016 when the project was delayed.”

Calitz says that since 2016, the project has become more competitive, reducing by 6% the price at which a unit of gas can be delivered to Asia from its proposed site in Kitimat, B.C., and global LNG demand is booming, particularly from China and other Asian nations.

Shell and its four partners - Mitsubishi, Malaysia’s Petronas, PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) and Korea Gas - are set decide whether to build the complex by the end of this year.