Moody's positive on Fiat Chrysler

Moody's Ratings issues a Positive outlook on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU -0.8% ) on its expectation the automaker will continue to improve its financial metrics further in the current fiscal year to help trigger a possible upgrade from the ratings agency to Ba1.

"The positive outlook also assumes that FCA's financial policy to remain conservative with no excessive dividend payouts, a more moderate gross leverage than in the past, a solid liquidity profile and some operational resilience in case of a weakening of FCA's markets," reads the Moody's report.

Along with the revised outlook, Moody's affirms the Ba3 rating of FCA's senior unsecured notes and the Baa2 rating of the senior secured term loan B issued from subsidiary FCA US LLC.