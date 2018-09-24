Microsoft unveils AI-focused Azure Data Box

Microsoft (MSFT +0.2% ) unveils the Azure Data Box Edge, which allows businesses to run AI computations efficiently without installing special processors.

The product improves upon Amazon’s (AMZN +0.3% ) Snowball, which blends specialized hardware with its AWS cloud services. Snowball sends customers hardware, which the customer fills up with data, then mails it back for long-term AWS cloud storage.

Microsoft came out with its direct Snowball competitor last year with Azure Data Box, which had room for 100T of data.

The new product has a tighter focus on AI with the chip in the Box Edge handling inference about new data. The chips are field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) that can be bought and adjusted to deliver high performance for specific computing jobs.

The Box Edge works with Microsoft’s open-source software, making third-party software customizations a possibility.

