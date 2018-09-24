Analysts see Sirius XM success likely in Pandora bid

Sirius XM (SIRI -8.3% ) is likely to come through successfully with its bid for Pandora Media (P +1.3% ), analysts say, with few antitrust issues likely to get in the way and little likelihood of a higher bidder.

Mark Mahaney at RBC theorizes Pandora could see interest in a go-shop period from Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Google (GOOG, GOOGL) or Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) -- but thinks it's reasonably unlikely that any of them would step in with a topper of a deal that has a "reasonable" valuation. He's sticking with an Outperform rating on Pandora. (h/t Bloomberg)

Evercore ISI agrees there's likely to be no meaningful antitrust issues and is "somewhat skeptical" of a higher bid coming in. Analyst Vijay Jayant thinks the combination will be focused on EBITDA and free cash flow more than just subscriber and revenue growth, and expects negative free cash flow at Pandora will help cut fully taxed free cash flow per share by about 7% in 2019, he says. He's rated Sirius XM in-line with a $6 price target vs. current price of $6.40.