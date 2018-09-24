Abiomed up 8% on strong performance of Impella heart pumps

Abiomed (ABMD +8.1% ) is up average volume on the heels of its announcement of results from a new analysis of real-world data from its Impella Quality Database that showed a relative increase of 24% in average survival in acute myocardial infarction cardiogenic shock patients since Impella's U.S. approval for cardiogenic shock.

The company says part of the reason for the increase was a near-doubling in the number of hospital centers achieving more than an 80% survival rate to explant.

The results were presented at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics conference in San Diego.