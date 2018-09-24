Germany on track for solid growth as business morale holds steady

Business morale held steady in Germany in September, propped up by consumer spending and construction, to leave the country on track for further growth even if an uncertain global economic outlook worsens.

The Munich-based Ifo economic institute's business climate index edged down to 103.7 on Monday from an upwardly revised 103.9 in August, compared to the consensus forecast of 103.2.

But the manufacturing sub-index dipped and companies scaled back their overall expectations slightly, suggesting a growing trade row between Washington and Beijing is weighing on exporters.

The growth outlook is also clouded by an impasse in Britain's negotiations with its European Union partners over the conditions of its departure from the bloc next March.

