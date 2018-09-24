Endo agrees to stay vasopressin litigation until year-end

Endo International (ENDP +0.6% ) has agreed to an additional stay of its lawsuit against the FDA until December 31 to allow the agency to finalize its bulk compounding drug list related to vasopressin. The company sued the FDA almost a year ago claiming that the agency's interim policy, which included vasopressin in the list, was contrary to law.

The lawsuit aims to remove vasopressin from the FDA's Category 1 nominations list which will prevent outsourcing facilities from bulk compounding vasopressin-containing drug products.

