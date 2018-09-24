Argentina becomes Uber's fastest growing market

Uber (UBER) execs say Argentina is now the company’s fastest growing market due to the country’s sudden economic crisis, which raised unemployment and lowered purchasing power.

Uber only operates in Buenos Aires, where it says 20% of its drivers were jobless before joining the company. Uber says it has had 55K active drivers and 1M active users in the city in the last three months with 300 to 400 drivers and 7K users joining each day.

Argentina’s economy shrank 4.2% in Q2 after the central bank raised rates to prevent a currency crisis.

Uber says it doesn’t fear a recession could boost the driver number but not the rider demand due to the scarcity of public transportation options in the region.

Uber Argentina can’t charge drivers the standard 25% commission because regulations say rides in the area can only be paid with cash or credit cards issued abroad. Few locals have the latter and paying in cash gives the driver no way to pay the commission, potentially leaving the drivers in debt to Uber.

Uber Latin America head Andrew Macdonald says the growth isn’t “about whether we are making money in the near term” then adds that Uber will “eventually” have to charge those commissions.