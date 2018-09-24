Match Group responds to Bumble's suit pursuit

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) responds to rival Bumble’s plans to continue its countersuit for impacting its business by obtaining confidential information under the guise of a potential acquisition.

Match’s statement to TechCrunch: “Our statement on this lawsuit is the same today as it was six months ago: we obviously think this has no substance. To our knowledge, Bumble still has not served us. However, we understand their desire to distract from ongoing, actual litigation, regarding their misappropriation of trade secrets and infringing on our intellectual property. Bumble is required to file a response to our original claims next week and we look forward to proving these in court.”

Bumble says it has served Match Group through the Texas Secretary of State’s office, which is where Match HQ is located.

Match Group shares are up 1.1% to $55.97.

