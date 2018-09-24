Huntington Ingalls wins a $34M Navy expeditionary equipment readiness support contract

Huntington Ingalls (HII -0.5% ) awarded a five-year fixed fee contract valued at $34M, to provide engineering, technical, repair and logistical support to the U.S. Navy’s Coastal Riverine Forces.

The work will be performed by Technical Solutions’ Fleet Support group in Norfolk and San Diego.

Services for Coastal Riverine Groups One and Two include contractor field team support, organizational level and intermediate level maintenance as well as hull, mechanical and electrical, electronic and civil engineering support equipment, and material handling equipment for specific patrol craft and support equipment.