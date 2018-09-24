Google launches new search features including smart video results

Google (GOOG +0.7% )(GOOGL +0.7% ) is adding new features to its search engine including an AI-powered smart video search in a Featured Videos card. The search will show snippets of the videos in the results, one after another, with the snippets focused on the search query.

An activity card will show the user’s recent browser history and queries. Users can save content from the activity card to Collections, which will also feature recommendations from Google for new content.

Google app or Pixel device users will get a Discovery section for recommended content including videos.

Image Search will get tags showing products and other types of images plus Google Lens integration for identifying objects within an image.

Google is celebrating its 20th birthday this month.