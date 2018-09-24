Walmart will require some suppliers to use IBM's food safety solution

Walmart (WMT -0.9% ) announces that all suppliers of leafy green vegetables for both Sam’s Club and Walmart must upload their data to IBM’s (IBM -0.9% ) food safety blockchain solution by September 2019.

Putting data into the IBM Food Trust Solution, which Walmart helped develop, makes the food supply process more transparent and traceable in the event of an illness outbreak.

Before the blockchain, it took about a week to trace the source of food. The blockchain reduces the time to 2.2 seconds, which also reduces the likelihood of tainted food reaching consumers.

IBM will offer an onboarding system to help orient users to the service, meaning participating suppliers won’t need to know anything about blockchain to comply.