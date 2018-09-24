FDA OKs Verastem's duvelisib; shares up 3% before trade halt

Verastem (VSTM +3.3% ) is up on 43% higher volume (before Nasdaq suspended trading) in response to FDA accelerated approval for duvelisib, branded as COPIKTRA, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) after at least two prior lines of therapy and adult patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior lines of therapy.

