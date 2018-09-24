Washington REIT is said to be shopping its retail portfolio: Bloomberg

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE -1.3% ) is exploring the sale of its portfolio of retail properties, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The REIT has hired an adviser that's contacting potential buyers, according to the people. The portfolio could sell for about $800M, one of the people said.

With a market value of $2.4B, Washington REIT also owns real estate in multfamily and office sectors.

A number of shopping center REITs are down sharply today, including DDR Corp. (DDR -4.2% ), Taubman Centers (TCO -3.3% ), CBL (CBL -3.2% ), and Kimco (KIM -2.3% ).

Wheeler REIT (NASDAQ:WHLR), which is engaged in a proxy fight with Stilwell Group, drops 6.2% in late trading.

