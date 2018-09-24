BioCardia's CardiAMP cell therapy shows encouraging action in heart failure study; shares up 7%

Ultra-thinly traded nano cap BioCardia (OTCQB:BCDA +7.2% ) is up on almost a 10x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 56K shares, following its announcement of positive data from a Phase 3 clinical trial, CardiAMP-HF, evaluating its CardiAMP stem cell therapy in heart failure patients. The results were presented at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics conference in San Diego.

At month 9, 10 patients in the roll-in cohort experienced clinically meaningful improvements in symptoms, quality of life and exercise capacity (specifics not provided).

One-year results will be presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions in Chicago in early November.

A review of published articles on clinical trials together with an FDA report on adverse events showed a lower rate of treatment-emergent major adverse cardiac events (MACE) for the company's Helix Biotherapeutics Delivery System compared to other systems. Specifically, the MACE rate for Helix was 0.3% compared to 1.2 - 5.0% for others. In addition, the use of Helix was not associated with any deaths while the mortality rate for other approaches was 0.39 - 0.83%.