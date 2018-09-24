Georgia Vogtle nuclear project wins partial vote to continue

The Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia, one of the owners of the only remaining nuclear power plant being built in the U.S., votes to proceed with construction of the Vogtle project.

Southern Co.’s (SO -0.4% ) Georgia Power unit owns 45.7% of the plant, while Oglethorpe Power owns 30% and MEAG holds 22.7%; Oglethorpe also is expected to vote today on whether to stay in the project.

Georgia Power, which has said it wants to move forward, said earlier this year that costs had climbed by $2.2B, which triggered a requirement that the other major owners vote on whether to proceed.

The partners have come under criticism from power customers and others who say the project - which is now expected to cost at least $27B, more than twice the original estimate - has become a boondoggle that will cause higher utility rates for years.