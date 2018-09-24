Express Scripts taking credit for Gilead's planned launch of generic HCV meds

Express Scripts (ESRX -0.2% ) is congratulating the organization it sees in the mirror over Gilead Sciences' plan to launch generic versions of HCV meds Epclusa and Harvoni.

It suggested such a pathway in response to the U.S. Government's Drug Pricing Blueprint, an approach that it says would not destabilize the drug supply chain. Specifically, new products (e.g. generics) under a new National Drug Code (NDC) with lower list prices creates a competitive dynamic allowing insurers and PBMs to choose the best product(s) for their membership without facing below-cost selling from products in inventory that were procured at higher prices. Over time, pharmacies and the rest of the supply chain can transition to a new pricing model allowing the drug maker to retire the high-priced product.

