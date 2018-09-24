Morgan Stanley upgrades EM currencies as U.S. stock stay strong

Morgan Stanley strategists raised their rating on emerging-market currencies and bonds to neutral from negative, partly because their view of global risks isn't as bad as their earlier outlook, MarketWatch reports.

"We think this remains a difficult world for EM but we've likely adjusted enough for now," Morgan Stanley strategist James Lord said in a note.

Their original outlook expected more pressure on emerging-market assets as the U.S. markets softened. But the U.S. market stayed stronger than the strategists originally expected.

Some emerging-market currencies that have been on the decline against the U.S. dollar--Argentina, Turkey, Indonesia, and South Africa.

Emerging market ETFs: EEM, VWO, IEMG, EDC, SCHE, EDZ, EMF, MSF, ADRE, EEV, HYEM, EUM, EMCB, EET, EMHY, SPEM, FEO, CEMB, EEME, XSOE, DBEM, FEM, HEEM, EWEM, ROAM, ESGE, EDBI, EMLB, FLQE, KEMP, EMSA, KLEM, RFEM, PBEE, EMEM, MFEM, PPEM

Emerging market ADRs: SBGL,AU,OTCPK:NPSNY, GFI, HMNY, YPF, ARCO, SSL, TS, CRESY, GGAL, DRD, TX, TEO, BMA, TKC

Previously: Europe stocks slide to five-month low amid emerging-market woes (Sept. 5)