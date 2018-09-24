Pretium Resources to buy back precious metals stream for $237M

Pretium Resources (PVG +0.2% ) says it will repurchase for $237M by the end of the year all the callable 8% gold and silver stream it sold in late 2015 to help finance the development of its Brucejack mine.

An agreement to sell the precious metals stream for $150M was part of the construction financing package for the development of the mine.

"Our quarter over quarter cash build since start-up has allowed us to elect to repurchase the precious metals stream without having to consider equity," PVG says.

PVG says Brucejack has produced more than 339K oz. of gold in the first year of operation.