Dominion Energy sells three power plants for $1.32B

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) agrees to sell its interests in three merchant electric generation assets in two separate transactions for $1.32B.

Dominion says it is selling the Fairless Power Station, a 1,240 MW combined-cycle gas turbine in Pennsylvania; the Manchester Street Power Station, a 468 MW combined-cycle gas turbine in Rhode Island; and its 25% stake in Catalyst Old River Hydroelectric, which owns a 192 MW hydroelectric generating station in Louisiana.

Dominion says the sales complete the credit improvement initiatives announced earlier this year, although it is still evaluating its 50% interest in the Blue Racer Midstream joint venture.