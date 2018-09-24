BNY Mellon Investment Management to close EACM Advisors

BNY Mellon Investment Management, part of The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), plans to wind down EACM Advisors, its multi-manager and fund of hedge funds investment manager, as a stand-alone business.

EACM managed $3.9B in a combination of long-only and fund of hedge funds strategies. Its fund of hedge funds strategies will be closed to new investors and existing capital returned to investors as investments are able to be redeemed.

As part of the charge, the Dreyfus Fund Board approved the liquidation of Dreyfus Select Managers Long/Short mutual fund (MUTF:DBNIX), for which EACM is the portfolio manager.

Dreyfus Select Managers Small Cap Value Fund (MUTF:DMECX) and Dreyfus Select Managers Small Cap Growth Fund (MUTF:DSGAX), with combined assets of $1.8B, will continue to be managed within BNY Mellon Investment Management.

Bank of New York Mellon +0.2% in after-hours trading.

