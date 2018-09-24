CenturyLink -3.8% as CFO Patel to exit post for T-Mobile

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) is 3.8% lower after hours, following news Chief Financial Officer Sunit Patel is departing the company after taking a leadership role elsewhere.

The resignation is effective Sept. 28.

Neel Dev, the company's VP of finance, will take over as interim CFO; he was integration planning lead for the Level 3 acquisition and has been part of Patel's leadership team for 14 years.

CenturyLink says they'll consider internal and external candidates for the permanent replacement.

Updated 4:33 p.m.: Patel is joining T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) as its new executive VP, Merger and Integration Lead, effective Oct. 1. He'll lead strategic planning on an integration with Sprint (NYSE:S).