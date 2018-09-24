Arena Pharma up 3% after hours on positive olorinab data

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) is up 3% after hours in response to its announcement of positive topline results from a Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating olorinab, a cannabinoid receptor 2 agonist, for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain associated with quiescent to mildly active Crohn's disease.

14 patients were enrolled with a mean baseline Average Abdominal Pain Score (AAPS) of at least 5.6 (AAPS score of at least 4.0 needed to meet diagnostic criteria). In 11 evaluable patients at week 8 (baseline AAPS of 6.0), there was an improvement in AAPS of -4.6 from baseline at peak effect (1.5 hours post morning dose).

At peak effect, 85% (n=11/13) of evaluable patients at week 4 and 100% (n=11/11) evaluable patients at week 8 showed clinically relevant improvement in AAPS. The improvement in pain was consistent at both the 25 mg and 100 mg doses. A statistically significant improvement in AAPS was also seen at trough levels (before the morning dose).

On the safety front, olorinab was generally well-tolerated with no new safety signals observed. There were no discontinuations due to adverse events.