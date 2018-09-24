What to expect from Jabil's Q4 report

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) will report Q4 results tomorrow morning before the market opens. Here’s what FactSet consensus data expects:

Revenue of $5.41B (Jabil guidance: $5.2B to $5.6B) with $3.25B coming from Electronics Manufacturing and $2.16B coming from Diversified Manufacturing.

EPS of $0.68 versus the $0.56 to $0.80 guidance.

Gross margin at 8.27% with Non-GAAP operating margin of 3.73%.

Out of the past 20 quarters, Jabil’s report has beaten revenue consensus 16 times with one in-line report and beat EPS 15 times with one in-line.

Q1 guidance expected to put revenue at $5.91B ($3.12B Electronics, $2.78B Diversified) with $0.88 EPS, 8.43% gross margin, and 4.11% non-GAAP operating margin.

Jabil shares closed today up 0.7% to $30.08 and up 5.5% in the quarter and 13.8% YTD.

