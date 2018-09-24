What to expect in IHS Markit's Q3 report

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) reports Q3 results tomorrow morning before the market opens. Here’s what the consensus estimates from FactSet expect:

Revenue $969.1M with $207.9M coming from Resources $293.6M from Transportation, $135.6M from Consolidated Market & Solutions, and $326.3M from financial services.

EPS coming in at $0.55.

Out of the past 16 quarters, INFO revenue has beat estimates 12 times and EPS beat 10 times with four in-line reports.

INFO shares closed today down 1.7% to $54.28. Shares are up 7.7% in the past quarter and 22.3% YTD.

Previously: IHS Markit up 2.5% post Q2 results (June 26)