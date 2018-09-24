Syndax Pharma down 12% after hours on updated mid-stage data on entinostat/pembrolizumab combo in lung cancer

Thinly traded micro cap Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) slumps 12% after hours following its announcement of updated data from the Phase 2 ENCORE 601 study evaluating entinostat + Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have been treated previously with both chemo and a PD-1 (or L1) inhibitor. The results were presented at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in Toronto.

Data from 72 evaluable patients showed a 10% objective response rate, all partials. Median duration of response was 5.3 months and median progression-free survival (PFS) was 2.8 months. The overall survival endpoint was not met.

Separately, enrollment in the Phase 3 E2112 study evaluating entinostat plus exemestane in patients with advanced HR+/HER2- breast cancer is now expected to close in late October . PFS data should be announced in Q4.

Previously: Syndax down 22% on mid-stage entinostat data (May 17)