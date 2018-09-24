Trade tensions, White House turmoil weigh on stocks

Stocks finished mostly lower after the U.S. implemented tariffs on $200B worth of Chinese goods at midnight on Sunday.

With no trade talks planned, there's little hope for any near-term reconciliation between the two countries.

Stocks hit session lows after reports said Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was resigning, but the White House later said he would meet with Pres. Trump on Thursday.

"The fact that you have such contention within the administration is not the sort of stability markets like to see," says Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank.

Plenty of industry groups turned in dismal performances, as financials (-1.1%), industrials (-1.3%), materials (-1.4%), consumer staples (-1.5%) and real estate (-1.9%) all finished with large losses.

But energy shares surged (+1.4%) as crude oil climbed after a weekend meeting between major producers ended without a deal to raise production; WTI crude settled at a three-month high $72.08/bbl, +1.8%, and Brent crude jumped 3.1% to $81.20, its highest settlement since November 2014.

U.S. Treasury prices were little changed, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising a basis point to 3.08%.