BofAML: Nvidia top gaming pick, Street Turing doubts "short-sighted"

Bank of America Merrill Lynch reiterates a Buy rating and $340 target on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), calling the company its “top” pick on its new gaming cards.

Analyst Vivek Arya thinks the “Street’s mixed initial reaction to NVDA’s new Turing game card launch could prove short-sighted.”

BofAML says better availability and market prices of Pascal join the initial Turing ramp to provide a “compelling case” for Nvidia gamers to upgrade to one of the families.

Arya cites his firm’s latest survey in saying that only 48% of PC gamers with Nvidia cards have upgraded to the previous gen Pascal.

Nvidia shares closed today up 0.85% to $265.70 but have given up those gains aftermarket.

