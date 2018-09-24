Carlyle, BC Partners said to be looking to sell Accudyne: FT

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) and BC Partners are said to be looking to sell Accudyne Industries, a maker of valves and pumps that the private-equity firms bought for $3.5B in 2012, the Financial Times reports, citing people who were briefed on the matter.

Morgan Stanley was appointed to run the process, according to a person familiar with the matter, adding that the deal value could be below $5B.

Last year Accudyne sold its air compressors division, Sullair, to Hitachi of Japan for $1.245B,.

Previously: Carlyle Group to buy KKR's majority stake in Sedgwick in $6.7B deal (Sept. 12)