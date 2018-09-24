Key Energy offers all-stock merger deal with Basic Energy

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) +6.7% after-hours as Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) proposes an all-stock merger at a fixed exchange ratio of 0.733x shares of KEG for each share of BAS.

Under the deal terms, KEG shareholders would own ~51% of the combined company and BAS shareholders would own 49%, which KEG says represents a 15% premium to BAS's share price based on the volume-weighted average closing price of the preceding 10 market sessions.

KEG says the pro forma combined company would have estimated 2019 revenue of $1.8B and EBITDA of more than $275M, including the impact of estimated synergies, with a run-rate of $65M.