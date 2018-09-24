Valley National moving listing to Nasdaq; shares +2.2%

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) is up 2.2% after hours, rebounding from a decline today, following news that it's transferring its stock listing to Nasdaq, from NYSE.

It will continue to be listed under the same symbol.

Preferred A stock will list under the symbol VLYPA, preferred B stock under VLYPB, and warrants under VLYWW.

"We are excited by our future partnership with Nasdaq," says CEO Ira Robbins. "Their trading platform and marketing initiatives offer Valley the most cost-effective listing option and are aligned with our goals to enhance operating efficiencies."