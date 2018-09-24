Telegraph: Amazon made early buyout approach to Deliveroo

With Uber (UBER) reportedly circling Deliveroo, Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been linked to two of its own preliminary approaches of the British food-delivery firm, the Telegraph reports.

One of those approaches came within the last year, according to the report; the other was two years ago before Amazon launched its own restaurant delivery operation.

Deliveroo is currently valued around $2B, but is reportedly holding out for a valuation of $4B in any deal.

It's postponed plans for any IPO into 2020 from 2019.