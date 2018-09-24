Oil industry group pledges to cut methane emissions

The Oil and Gas Climate Initiative, which U.S. giants Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) joined just last week, commits to cutting methane emissions to an intensity of 0.25% of all fossil fuel the group of 13 member companies produces by 2025.

The pledge could be cut further to 0.2% intensity, which would echo targets set individually by group members BP, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and XOM to reduce methane emissions.

“Our aim is to work towards near zero methane emissions from the full gas value chain in support of achieving the goals of the Paris [Climate] Agreement,” the heads of the OGCI members say.

The OGCI represents nearly a third of global oil and gas production and also includes France’s Total (NYSE:TOT) as well as national oil companies of China, Mexico, Brazil and Saudi Arabia.