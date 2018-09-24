Boeing wins $376M Air Force contract, first leg of $2.4B helicopter deal

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is awarded a $376M contract to build four helicopters for the U.S. Air Force, the first leg of a deal worth as much as $2.38B to replace the fleet of aging UH-1N Huey helicopters, the Department of Defense announces.

The Air Force eventually wants to order 84 helicopters to be delivered during 2020-32 to protect U.S. nuclear bases around the world.

Boeing says its MH-139 helicopter is based on Italian aircraft maker Leonardo’s (OTCPK:FINMF, OTCPK:FINMY) AW139, which is used by more than 270 governments, militaries and companies around the world.

Boeing's bid beat out Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) for the deal, and the rivals will vie for a contract worth as much as $16B to supply new T-X training jets for the Air Force, with a decision expected this week.