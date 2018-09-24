JD.com at 22-month low amid ongoing developments in rape accusation

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) hit a 22-month low in Nasdaq trading today amid more developments from rape allegations against its CEO, Richard Liu.

In previously unreported WeChat messages, a 21-year-old student told her friend late at night that Liu had forced her to have sex with him, Reuters reports. “I was not willing,” she wrote in Chinese ... “Tomorrow I will think of a way to escape."

She begged the friend not to call police: “He will suppress it ... You underestimate his power.”

Liu returned to China but has pledged cooperation with Minneapolis police. “Liu has returned to work in Beijing and he continues to lead the company," a spokeswoman told Reuters. "There is no interruption to JD.com’s day-to-day business operations."

Shares fell 7.5% during the regular session; they've dropped about 15% since Liu's arrest.

Previously: JD.com CEO rape allegation reviewed by prosecutors (Sep. 21 2018)

Previously: JD.com CEO skips high-profile China forum (Sep. 18 2018)

Previously: JD.com's board couldn't meet when exec was arrested (Sep. 06 2018)