Enable Midstream to develop new gas pipeline to Gulf Coast

Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL -1.4% ) says it plans to develop the 165-mile Gulf Run natural gas pipeline, designed to link its existing transportation infrastructure to liquefied natural gas production and export terminals on the U.S. Gulf Coast; cost estimates are not provided.

ENBL says the project is backed by an agreement with an unnamed cornerstone shipper for a 20-year, 1.1B cf/day of firm capacity service.

ENBL launches a non-binding open season for the project through Oct. 26 to gather additional interest for firm transportation capacity; Gulf Run is expected to be placed into service in 2022.