Sensata to acquire GIGAVAC for $233M

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) has a deal to acquire privately held GIGAVAC for about $233M in cash.

Adding the new portfolio will allow Sensata to tap a $1B market for high-voltage contractors called for in products including cars, delivery trucks, buses, material handling equipment and charging stations.

“Over the past four months, we have significantly strengthened Sensata’s overall portfolio by divesting our lower growth valves business, and acquiring a fast-growing, highly differentiated business in GIGAVAC,” says CEO Martha Sullivan.

GIGAVAC revenues have grown at a compound annual rate of more than 30% in five years, and it expects to log $80M in revenues for 2018.

The deal's expected to be slightly accretive to Sensata's fiscal 2019 EPS; it expects to close in Q4.