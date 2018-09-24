Siemens CEO, Iraqi PM discuss plans to nearly double power capacity

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY +0.9%) says CEO Joe Kaeser met Iraq Prime Minister Al-Abadi on Sunday to discuss a proposal to expand the country’s power production by 11 GW of capacity over four years, boosting Iraq’s capacity by nearly 50%.
Siemens does not provide financial information, but such a contract would be worth several billion euros based on previous comparable deals.
Iraq has a wide gap between electricity consumption and supply, with peak demand in the summer of ~21 GW, far exceeding the 13 GW the grid currently provides.
In 2015, Siemens signed an €8B ($9.4B) deal with Egypt to supply gas and wind power plants to add 16.4 GW of capacity to the country’s power grid, in the company’s single biggest order.
