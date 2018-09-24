Tesla starts making car carriers

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk says the company is upgrading its logistics system in order to help make up for an "extreme shortage" of car carrier trailers.

"Started building our own car carriers this weekend to alleviate load," Musk updated.

Tesla's issues getting cars delivered to customers was brought up last week by AutoNation (NYSE:AN) CEO Mike Jackson, who said the EV automaker made a mistake by snubbing the franchise model.

Adding to the tension, Tesla is less than two weeks away from giving its Q3 production and delivery update.