NYT: Instagram co-founders resign from Facebook

Instagram's co-founders, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, have resigned from Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and intend to leave in coming weeks, The New York Times reports.

The two didn't give a reason, according to the report, but plan to take time off after the exit, and their departure adds to questions about Instagram's future as concerns about Facebook's approach to user data and foreign interference begin to take a toll on business.

Throughout Facebook's challenges this year, Instagram has been the jewel and main success story for the company overall.

The move is an echo of the exit of Jan Koum (founder of WhatsApp) in April after he had gotten concerned about Facebook's approach to user data.

Updated 11:10 p.m.: Kevin Systrom confirms the news without giving a reason for leaving -- "We’re planning on taking some time off to explore our curiosity and creativity again" -- though Bloomberg's Sarah Frier says sources talk of increased tension with CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the direction of the product.