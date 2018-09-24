Owners of Georgia nuke plant delay vote as one seeks cost conditions

The fate of the last nuclear plant being built in the U.S. remains uncertain, as the co-owners of Georgia's Vogtle plant agreed to another deadline extension until 5:00 p.m. ET Tuesday after one sought to impose conditions to control costs.

Oglethorpe Power, one of the three owners, says it voted to continue construction on the project and agree to a recent $2.2B increase in the projected cost if lead partner Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) could provide a cost cap or other fiscal protection against additional cost overruns.

The project is now expected to cost more than $27B, more than twice the original estimate, and Oglethorpe says additional costs should be shouldered by Southern and its shareholders.

While Southern supports moving forward with Vogtle, it is not certain if the utility would agree to the conditions or seek a different deal.

The third partner, Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia, voted earlier on Monday to proceed with the project without conditions.