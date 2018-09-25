Snap-Amazon partnership: Reasons, and prospects for more

In its look at Snap's (NYSE:SNAP) visual-shopping partnership with Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), the Los Angeles Times digs into the appeal of the deal and floats the prospect of a buyout down the line.

The new feature allows Snapchat users to focus the app's camera on an object or a barcode and get a pop-up card with the item's information on Amazon, with a clickthrough to buy -- though Snapchat didn't get into details of the arrangement.

But the Times notes Amazon currently pays out commissions of 1-10% to referrers depending on product category. And while the feature is nearly identical to that in Amazon's own app, Pew research shows 78% of Internet users 18-24 use Snapchat, and Snap says its users are 20% more likely to make mobile purchases and 60% more likely to make impulse buys.

Meanwhile, NYU marketing prof Scott Galloway notes Amazon's record of putting partners out of business once it figures out their model but notes Snap hired Amazon vet Tim Stone as its CFO (with $20M in stock), which could point to a bigger relationship in time.

Snap is "probably going to be below $5 a share" within six months, with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) sucking out the room's oxygen -- and Snap's Evan Spiegel “can’t sell to Facebook, since that would be admitting defeat. The person he most likely wants to sell to is Amazon ... So this might be the two of them saying, ‘Let’s date.’ ”