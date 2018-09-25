Google CEO Pichai to meet with GOP lawmakers over concerns

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai, criticized for declining invitations to testify before Congress, will meet with top Republican lawmakers on Friday amid growing concerns about issues including its growing power, how its search results treat conservative thought and work with China.

He's also expected to appear publicly before the House Judiciary Committee after the upcoming election.

“Google has a lot of questions to answer about reports of bias in its search results, violations of user privacy, anticompetitive behavior and business dealings with repressive regimes like China,” says House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has complained about Google working with China while it cancels a U.S. military contract.