Senior official says U.S. has "knife to China's neck" on trade

China’s Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen says the U.S. is putting “a knife to China’s neck” with the $200B in tariffs on Chinese goods that kicked in yesterday. Beijing responded with taxes on $60B of U.S. products including liquefied natural gas.

During a press conference, Wang questioned how negotiations could proceed when “it’s not an equal negotiation” with the backdrop of “threats and pressure.”

Wang accuses unnamed individuals of making groundless criticisms against China regarding trade and security issues.

Wang: “If this continues, it will destroy in an instant the gains of the last four decades of China-U.S. relations.”

