EU plans route to do business with Iran without U.S. sanctions

The EU will establish a special payment channel allowing companies to legally continue financial transactions with Iran without exposure to U.S. sanctions.

The mechanism would facilitate payments related to Iranian oil trade, exports, and imports. The details of the mechanism will come after future meetings with technical experts.

The special purpose vehicle was jointly announced by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

The statement says participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (the 2015 nuclear deal) are underlining “their determination to protect the freedom of their economic operators to pursue legitimate business with Iran.”

The move comes days ahead of the U.N. General Assembly, where Iran and President Trump’s May withdrawal from the nuclear deal will be topics of discussion.

