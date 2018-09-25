Tinder tests giving women more control

The Indian edition of Match Group’s (NASDAQ:MTCH) Tinder is testing a feature that gives women more control in receiving messages.

With the “My Move” feature selected, women seeking heterosexual matches can decide whether to initiate a conversation with a match after both parties have swiped their approval. Normally, either party can start communicating as soon as the match is made.

Tinder has tested the function in India for several months. If successful, the service will roll out worldwide. India was chosen as the testing ground because the company needed to attract women in the region by appealing to safety and comfort concerns.

Rival Bumble already allows the female party to start the conversation.

