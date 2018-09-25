States, DOJ meet today about social media platform concerns

Representatives of over a dozen U.S. state attorney general offices will meet today with Attorney General Jeff Sessions about social media platform concerns. The meeting will happen at 10 AM ET.

A DOJ statement from earlier this month said the states would discuss “a growing concern that these companies may be hurting competition and intentionally stifling the free exchange of ideas on their platforms.”

Participating AGs and representatives come from the following states/district: Maryland, Louisiana, California, Mississippi, Tennessee, Utah, California, Nebraska, Arkansas, Missouri, Texas, Washington, Washington, D.C., and Arizona.

On the DOJ side, Sessions is expected to be joined by Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein, antitrust chief Makan Delrahim, and Acting Associate AG Jesse Panuccio.

Tech companies and investors will watch to see if any comments follow suggesting a move towards federal or state probes or regulations.

Potential movers today on this news: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Snap (NYSE:SNAP).

Previously: Trade tensions, White House turmoil weigh on stocks (Sept. 24)

Previously: Upcoming White House probe of tech giants? (Sept. 22)