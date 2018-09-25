U.S. Rare Earth Minerals to acquire Bioxytran, Inc.

U.S. Rare Earth Minerals (OTCPK:USMN) has acquired Bioxytran Inc. for an udisclosed term.

Dr. David Platt will serve as the new Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company and Ola Soderquist will serve as the new Chief Financial Officer.

Dr. Platt commented, “developing drugs is an extremely complicated process and I will utilize my experience to make a profound difference in the rapid treatment of brain stroke and trauma victims. I look forward to developing a new drug that has the potential to change peoples’ lives in a profound manner.”

The company plans to change its name to Bioxytran, Inc., and apply for a new symbol.