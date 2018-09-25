International Seaways announces contract to install scrubbers

International Seaways (NASDAQ:INSW) has signed contracts with Clean Marine AS of Norway and a qualified system installer for the purchase and installation of exhaust gas cleaning systems (“scrubbers”) on seven of its modern VLCCs, with an option for a further three systems covering the remaining three modern VLCCs in its fleet, to be installed prior to January 1, 2020, when the new 0.5% IMO sulfur emission cap goes into effect.

The seven scrubber units are intended to be funded with available liquidity.